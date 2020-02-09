Fourth person tests positive for coronavirus in England
People wear face masks and protective gloves as they stand between coaches carrying British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, after they arrived at Kents Hill Park conference centre and hotel in Milton Keynes, north of London on February 9, 2020, where they will be kept in isolation and monitored for 2019-nCoV strain of the virus. Britain chartered what it said was a "second and final" flight this weekend to evacuate nationals from China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The civilian aircraft arrived at Royal Air Force base at Brize Norton in southern England on Sunday.
A fourth person in England has tested positive for coronavirus, having contracted the illness from a previously confirmed British patient in France, England's Chief Medical Officer said on Sunday.
"The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at The Royal Free Hospital, and we are now using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus," Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said in a statement.