Rescue practitioners defend SAA plan

Financial specialists appointed to turn around cash-strapped SAA defended their decision to substantially cut the airline’s domestic routes at the end of the month, saying they intended to wean the flag carrier off government bailouts.

State-owned SAA entered business rescue, a form of bankcruptcy protection aimed at rehabilitating a financially distressed company, after several years of operational losses and government bailouts that have exposed SA fiscal constraints.

“The decisions we took and informed the public of this week were taken in the best interests of SAA," said Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, joint Business Rescue Practitioners in a statement.

"They are intended to make the airline commercially and operationally sustainable, free from the requirement of future funding from the government post the implementation of the restructure.”

Their comments come days after government objected to their plans to stop flights to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth as part of sweeping changes aimed at saving money for the airline and dressing it up for potential strategic partners. SAA flights to Cape Town will continue on a reduced basis.