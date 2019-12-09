Decisions on SOEs require no dogma

Imagine a guerilla fighter in the bad old apartheid days finding himself in a building that is surrounded by the security police.

They are hunting him down and their goal is to arrest or kill him. Either way, this would be a setback not just for him but for the liberation Struggle as a whole.

His immediate need would be to find a way to escape, and to do so he'd need a weapon.

Before returning to the country, he underwent military training in some of Africa's liberated states before he proceeded for advance courses in the then Soviet Union and Cuba.

In all these countries, the weapon of choice was a Kalashnikov. Like many of his peers, he grew fond of it.

But in the building that he is trapped in, there isn't one. Instead, what he finds is an apartheid-police issue pistol.

Were he to be dogmatic about his choice of weapon, he would foolishly refuse to use the pistol and end up being captured or executed by his hunters.