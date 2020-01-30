Autopax another failed SOE

Autopax, owners of City to City and Translux, which is unable to fully honour its salary obligations to its 1070 employees, looks like another badly managed state-owned entity.

Prasa announced at the weekend that the company would not be able to pay full salaries as it was going through financial difficulties that were caused by tough economic conditions.

However, Prasa did not mention that the company had incurred losses amounting to around R10m because wrong parts were bought over the last four years.

Sowetan has established that in some instances parts of buses that were not even part of the Translux and City to City fleet were somehow acquired, leading to losses amounting to millions.

How is that even possible?

This demonstrates gross poor leadership where those tasked with running the company were only interested in enriching service providers.