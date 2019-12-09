Praises flow at memorial service for gospel star Neyi Zimu

The public and gospel music industry at large gathered at the Change Bible Church in Katlehong to pay tribute to the late gospel star Neyi Zimu.

In a very celebratory service where live music dominated on Monday, Zimu was praised for his composing skills and for being able to give young musicians a platform to showcase their talent. The gospel singer, who was also a pastor, died on Wednesday last week at a hospital in Soweto after a struggle with cancer.

His wife Nelly Sibisi Zimu, their children, close family and friends were also in attendance.

Fellow stablemate and seasoned gospel star Benjamin Dube, who referred to Zimu as a prophet, said he was a legend.

Dube said Zimu's work will follow after him and speak for him.