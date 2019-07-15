Des van Rooyen at state capture commission ahead of Zuma's arrival

Former cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen has arrived at the state capture commission in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Van Rooyen arrived early on Monday at the commission where former president Jacob Zuma is expected to testify. He is a known ally of Zuma who appointed him finance minister when he removed Nhlanhla Nene from the post. The move did not last even three days as Zuma succumbed to pressure and replaced Van Rooyen with Pravin Gordhan, the current minister of public enterprises.

Nene testified at the commission about the amount of pressure he faced from Zuma to sign a nuclear deal which would have placed South Africa on an unsustainable long-term debt trajectory.

In Parktown, security has been tightened with a heavy police presence on the roads leading to the building as well as inside the premises.