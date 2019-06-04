Mom in burning Ford grateful she left her toddlers at home with granny

A mother of two toddlers was driving to work when her Ford Fiesta "randomly stopped working" and caught fire in the middle of a busy Honeydew road on Tuesday.

Mpho Khanye was alerted to the problem only when a good samaritan told her the car was burning.

"This guy came rushing up and urged me to get out of the vehicle. I was confused but I got out anyway. He asked me if I needed anything from the boot but I couldn't even remember what was in there," she told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

She had time only to grab her handbag, cellphone and a work jacket before watching her car go up in flames.

The distraught mother said it felt unreal.

"It still feels like I am dreaming, I mean I was just driving, moments later my car is on fire. I am glad I made it out alive. It hurts to think that I too could have made the statistics ... I actually don't want to even think about it," Khanye said.