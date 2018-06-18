South Africa

Kuga out on test drive catches fire near Sandton

By Naledi Shange - 18 June 2018 - 15:09
Ford Kuga goes up in smoke in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Ford Kuga goes up in smoke in Sandton, Johannesburg.
Image: Daren Grusin

A Ford Kuga burst into flames near the London Road offramp on the N3 near Alexandra in Sandton on Monday.

"One of the guys from Ford had taken the car for a test drive‚" said Captain Granville Meyer.

"The car suddenly set alight on its own‚" he said.

A motorist‚ Daren Grusin‚ supplied the publication with pictures of the fiery vehicle.

"I was driving past when I saw the car there‚" he said.

Another person posted a video of the burning car.

The video was seemingly taken moments after the car had caught fire.

A man dressed in black can be seen walking in the opposite direction of the car‚ which is parked in the yellow lane.

The bonnet of the car is in flames.

Meyer said the driver of the vehicle had not been injured.

The publication reported previously that FordSA had recalled 4 556 of the vehicles in January last year‚ by which time almost 50 had had what the company called “thermal incidents”. The company said failures in the cars’ coolant systems had caused them to overheat and catch alight.

Another Ford Kuga has gone up in flames. This time, the incident happened on June 18 2018 during a test drive near the London Road offramp close to Alexandra in Sandton.

READ MORE:

Ford recalls more models amid fire risk

Motor giant Ford has recalled a number of its models‚ citing a potential fire risk.
News
3 months ago

Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze

This is according to a KwaZulu-Natal woman whose 2016 model vehicle suddenly caught alight last week‚ just seconds after she pulled over.
News
3 months ago

Ford offers Kuga owners settlements to squash class action suit

Global motoring giant Ford is offering to settle the bank loans of Kuga owners whose vehicles have either caught alight or malfunctioned.
News
5 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the Fifa World Cup
X