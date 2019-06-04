ANC declares unemployment a national crisis

The ANC has declared unemployment a national crisis that needs urgent attention.

Speaking to reporters at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday after a three-day meeting, secretary-general Ace Magashule said the national executive committee (NEC) Lekgotla resolved to embark on massive job creation.

“About 10-million South Africans are unemployed. Lekgotla agreed to reduce unemployment from 26% to 14% in the next five years, whilst focusing on skilling and reskilling programmes to 3.5-million South Africans,” said Magashule.

The party’s stance comes hours after Statistics SA revealed that gross domestic product shrunk in the last quarter by 3.2% which is likely to worsen unemployment. The SA's unemployment rate currently sits at 27.1%.

The NEC Lekgotla said to address thes challenge, this would be achieved on the back of an industrial strategy, jobs summit initiatives, Operation Phakisa and private-public growth initiatives.