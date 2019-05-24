Residents blame spike in crime on nearby hostel

Criminals living at the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto are terrorising people in surrounding areas, which has led to a spike in murder, robbery and home invasions.

Hundreds of Klipspruit residents barricaded Elias Motsoaledi and Klipspruit Valley roads with burning tyres and rubble yesterday, demanding police to curb the increase in crime as a result of syndicates operating from the hostel.

Residents further accused police of failing to make arrests because they were either scared of the criminals or were in cahoots with them.

A leader at the hostel, who asked not to be named, confirmed accusations made by residents and said he had personally taken the matter up with the Moroka police station commander, who promised to look into the matter.

"It's true. Some hostel dwellers commit crimes in surrounding townships. They hijack people, break into their houses and commit murder. It's known, but the police have not done anything even after we engaged with them," said the leader.

He said four people were robbed and killed in separate incidents on Sunday. "The community is fed up and I don't blame them. I would also barricade the roads if my safety was threatened."