Mercedes-Benz speedster arrested for driving at 222km/h

A Mercedes-Benz driver was bust going more than 100km/h over the speed limit on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old man was clocked at 222km/h on the N1 towards Bloemfontein. He was apprehended by the Gauteng traffic cops' high speed unit.

"The man was caught travelling in a silver Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG and told officers he was rushing to Bloemfontein‚" the traffic department said.

"The speedster was arrested on the spot and taken to Vanderbijlpark police station‚ where he was formally charged."