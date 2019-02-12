Mercedes-Benz speedster arrested for driving at 222km/h
A Mercedes-Benz driver was bust going more than 100km/h over the speed limit on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old man was clocked at 222km/h on the N1 towards Bloemfontein. He was apprehended by the Gauteng traffic cops' high speed unit.
"The man was caught travelling in a silver Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG and told officers he was rushing to Bloemfontein‚" the traffic department said.
"The speedster was arrested on the spot and taken to Vanderbijlpark police station‚ where he was formally charged."
The man faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and exceeding the general speed limit.
Following the arrest‚ Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malonane called for an increase of road safety awareness and education. "Driver behaviour on our roads is not at a desirable level and therefore this calls for the intensification of road safety education‚" she said.
"The majority of road fatalities are as a result of excessive speeding‚ reckless and negligent driving‚ as well as driving under the influence of alcohol."
The man is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.