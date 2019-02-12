News

Mercedes-Benz speedster arrested for driving at 222km/h

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 12 February 2019 - 20:47
A Gauteng man was caught driving way over the speed limit in his Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, similar to the one pictured.
A Gauteng man was caught driving way over the speed limit in his Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, similar to the one pictured.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

A Mercedes-Benz driver was bust going more than 100km/h over the speed limit on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old man was clocked at 222km/h on the N1 towards Bloemfontein. He was apprehended by the Gauteng traffic cops' high speed unit.

"The man was caught travelling in a silver Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG and told officers he was rushing to Bloemfontein‚" the traffic department said.

"The speedster was arrested on the spot and taken to Vanderbijlpark police station‚ where he was formally charged."

WATCH | Dramatic footage emerges of Cape Town racing crash

A passenger may have been in the car when Taufiq Carr crashed his BMW M3 on the N1 in Cape Town a week ago.
News
15 days ago

The man faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and exceeding the general speed limit.

Following the arrest‚ Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malonane called for an increase of road safety awareness and education. "Driver behaviour on our roads is not at a desirable level and therefore this calls for the intensification of road safety education‚" she said.

"The majority of road fatalities are as a result of excessive speeding‚ reckless and negligent driving‚ as well as driving under the influence of alcohol."

The man is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X