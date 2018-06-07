'Regulate foreign businesses'

Township economies can only grow if foreign-owned businesses are regulated.

This is according to Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who was speaking to Sowetan at the Township Business Investment Summit and Expo at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani yesterday.

"Our country's economy is built with the help of foreign nationals, but it has to be done in a controlled fashion in which people come into [and] try respecting the rule of law."

The two-day summit aims to connect township entrepreneurs with opportunities, resources, information, training and development, finance and markets from corporate South Africa.

He said he hoped the summit would help to unlock opportunities for entrepreneurs to be able to control their local economy and accessing broader markets.