Tycoon Robert Gumede and Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba in tender battle

IT tycoon Robert Gumede is set to square up in court against City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba over IT tenders worth close to R1-billion.

The two heavyweights will lock horns in the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg after Gijima, an IT company wholly owned by Gumede's Guma Group, filed two court applications against the City of Joburg challenging the appointment of three service providers on three tenders worth R410-million, R415-million and R95-million respectively.

According to court papers seen by Sunday World, Gijima claimed that its evaluation points were given to two IT companies, EOH Mthombo and Dimension Data, to help boost their success in clinching the two major IT tenders by City of Joburg officials who were part of the bid adjudication processes.

The Midrand-based company, according to its chief operating officer Moses Maphumuza Nxumalo's affidavit, states that they attempted several times, through numerous letters to the city and its mayor, to establish the outcome of the tenders which it bid for, but to no avail.

In the affidavit, Nxumalo also revealed that in the R415-million tender for SAP implementation, Gijima scored only one for enterprise-wide architecture at a bid price of R12-million on June 8 2016.