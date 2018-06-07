University of Limpopo spokesperson put on leave over qualification
University of Limpopo spokesman Kgalema Mohuba has been placed on special leave pending investigation into his qualification.
The university's senior communication officer, Johannes Selepe, told Sowetan yesterday that Mohuba requested to be placed on special leave in order to allow the investigation to proceed without hindrance.
"He went on leave late last month and will remain on leave until the investigation is completed," Selepe said.
The university launched the investigation in March after it received two anonymous reports that Mohuba allegedly hired two Zimbabwean
nationals to write his doctorate in commerce (DCom) thesis. It is also alleged that he paid for their flight tickets.
The university is also probing how Mohuba completed his doctorate within two years.
Mohuba, who also serves on the SABC board, remains active in that role.
The public broadcaster's spokesman Kaizer Kganyago, pictured, confirmed that Mohuba was still part of the SABC board and had been involved in board activities.
However, spokesman for the portfolio committee on communications, Justice Molafo, said the committee was told that Mohuba had requested to be placed on special leave.
"[SABC board chairman] Bongumusa Makhathini told the committee that he received a telephone call from Mohuba, who indicated that he wanted to be placed on special leave until the investigation is completed," he said.
Meanwhile, the university's executive dean of management and law professor, Johannes Tsheola, has also been suspended.
Tsheola is accused of breaking a formal chain of correspondence as he informed Mohuba about the investigation into his doctorate thesis.