University of Limpopo spokesperson put on leave over qualification

University of Limpopo spokesman Kgalema Mohuba has been placed on special leave pending investigation into his qualification.

The university's senior communication officer, Johannes Selepe, told Sowetan yesterday that Mohuba requested to be placed on special leave in order to allow the investigation to proceed without hindrance.

"He went on leave late last month and will remain on leave until the investigation is completed," Selepe said.

The university launched the investigation in March after it received two anonymous reports that Mohuba allegedly hired two Zimbabwean

nationals to write his doctorate in commerce (DCom) thesis. It is also alleged that he paid for their flight tickets.

The university is also probing how Mohuba completed his doctorate within two years.

Mohuba, who also serves on the SABC board, remains active in that role.