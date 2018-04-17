The Inspector-General of Intelligence says spy boss Arthur Fraser is lying about being “unaware” that he was investigating him – and is also dishonestly denying that he had an ulterior purpose for revoking the IGI’s crucial security clearance.

Inspector-General Setlhomamaru Dintwe has also rubbished Fraser’s argument that he was “reinvestigating” fraud and corruption accusations that had already been probed four years ago‚ and that doing so was part of a “malicious”‚ politically motivated campaign to discredit Fraser‚ the State Security Agency and the current government.

Dintwe has confirmed that the Principal Agent Network‚ and Fraser’s involvement in it‚ was previously the subject of an IGI investigation – with two allegedly damning reports being released in 2013 and 2014. The SSA’s own investigations reportedly found that Fraser was one of 15 people against whom “there is sufficient proof to institute criminal investigations”.

Dintwe states: “However nothing precludes any member of the public from lodging a complaint regarding the PAN Programme‚ allegations of fraud against the Director General or any person‚ including allegations of the fact that no action was taken by the executive authority to bring those implicated to book.”