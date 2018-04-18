Zingisa Losi tipped to be next Cosatu boss

There is a strong push under way within Cosatu to ensure that Zingiswa Losi, the federation's second deputy president, is elected the first woman to lead the federation.

Cosatu holds its national congress later this year.

Yesterday, Cosatu affiliates such as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) gave the strongest indication yet that they prefer a woman to succeed S'dumo Dlamini.

Should the move not succeed, this would be a blow to continuing calls for women to occupy key positions.