Zingisa Losi tipped to be next Cosatu boss
There is a strong push under way within Cosatu to ensure that Zingiswa Losi, the federation's second deputy president, is elected the first woman to lead the federation.
Cosatu holds its national congress later this year.
Yesterday, Cosatu affiliates such as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) gave the strongest indication yet that they prefer a woman to succeed S'dumo Dlamini.
Should the move not succeed, this would be a blow to continuing calls for women to occupy key positions.
Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma recently failed in her bid to become ANC president.
Denosa Gauteng chairman Simphiwe Gada said some have viewed Losi as better than the male leaders that surround her.
"I don't see the reason why she should not be Cosatu president. She knows Cosatu in and out," Gada said.
Nehawu spokesman Kaya Xaba said the union was engaging with its members about its preferred candidate.
"As soon as we finalise the process we will make an announcement," he said.
Popcru's Richard Mamabolo said the union has a right to support anybody.
"Anybody can lead any organisation, regardless of whether it is a male or female. We are a nonsexist organisation."
Piet Matosa, president of the National Union of Mineworkers, said Losi was not elected to her current position based on gender, but because of her ability in "implementing the federation's resolutions".
Sowetan understands that Dlamini, who has been Cosatu president for more than two terms, was unlikely to stand for re-election at the congress.
Dlamini appears to have lost the power grip at the federation.
This was evident when he was criticised by his own comrades for attending former president Jacob Zuma's lavish birthday party in Kliptown, Soweto when Cosatu had taken a stand that Zuma should step down. Dlamini declined to comment.