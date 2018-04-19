The court battle between the Inspector General of Intelligence and the former director general of the State Security Agency did not take place on Thursday.

The case was set to be heard by Judge Cornelius van der Westhuizen in the North Gauteng High Court‚ which sits in the Palace of Justice in Pretoria.

However‚ journalists were told the legal teams had told the judge that they would go and see the deputy judge president. It was not clear what exactly transpired and what the status of the court bid was.

Jac Marais‚ an attorney for Inspector General Setlhomamaru Dintwe‚ said he could not say anything about what was happening with the case. The SSA and the Inspector General of Intelligence's office has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Dintwe was stripped of his security clearance by former spy boss Arthur Fraser in March. In the application Dintwe has asked the court to interdict Fraser's decision. He further wanted the court to interdict Fraser from interfering in any manner with the functions of Dintwe's office.

He also wanted the court to order Fraser to cooperate with the investigations being undertaken by the intelligence watchdog. Fraser was moved to the position of the national commissioner of correctional services on Tuesday.