Denel denies dodgy dealings in Mahumapelo bursary.

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel has denied that the R1.1m bursary given to the son of North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was done in contravention of the ailing company's policy.

Denel said bursaries were awarded to three students‚ of which Oarabile Mahumapelo was one‚ based on the same criteria.

"The award was made in compliance with Denel's relevant policy after a full disclosure and presentation to the board of directors of Denel which was noted without any objection‚" Denel said in a statement on Tuesday.