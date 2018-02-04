New DStv channel Moja Love to focus on theme of love

With MultiChoice announcing the closing down of 24-hour news channel ANN7 in August, Sunday World can exclusively reveal that a new entertainment channel will be added to the DStv bouquet this month.

Moja Love, catering for all things that Cupid's arrow strikes, will fittingly launch on Valentine's Day at 5pm on DStv channel 157.

Brought to you by Siyaya TV - a 100% black-owned media company - the channel will be available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family customers.

"Moja is a slang word that means 'everything is good' and while love is a universal emotion, Moja Love shall explore love from the unique perspective of the modern South African woman using honest, reflective, hopeful and humorous storytelling," the channel's head, Jacqui Setai, explained.

"For the first time on our screens, there is a channel dedicated to celebrate the multiple dimensions of love; self-love, sisterly love, maternal love, romantic love and love that drives one's passions and creates an unbreakable bond in our communities."

The 24-hour channel will be filled with new-to-air shows that are locally produced and primarily target women. Moja Love will launch with 22 shows, 80% created and produced by Siyaya Media Network.