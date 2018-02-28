As the Bank of Baroda prepares to withdraw from South Africa‚ it has shed light on what will become of the frozen Estina Dairy funds as well as the Optimum and Koornfontein rehabilitation funds.

The rehab funds which are required by law to be kept in a trust account‚ were frozen following a court order applied for by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.(Outa). Preservation orders obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit further froze around R100-million kept in various Baroda bank accounts for Gupta companies.

In court papers filed in the Pretoria High Court in response to a new application by the Gupta family companies‚ Baroda says it will be setting up a trust account to keep the more than R2-billion from these accounts and unclaimed deposits which were made to the bank by other clients.

This was contained in an affidavit by CEO of Baroda‚ Manoj Jha in response to the urgent court application filed by 20 companies belonging to the Gupta family in an attempt to prevent the bank from shutting its South African operations.

The matter will be heard by the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.