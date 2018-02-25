Twelve police officers killed since the start of 2018.

Twelve police officers have been killed in South Africa since the start of the year.

This is according to a report on Sunday in the Sunday Tribune.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) policing expert Dr Jean Steyn told the newspaper that over the past 20 years more than 160 police officers have been killed annually.

He believes attacks on the police are an attack on the morality of South Africa.

“It’s a sad day for South Africa that we have so many attacks on police officers and this should be neither condoned nor normalised.”