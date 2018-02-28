Twenty companies belonging to the beleaguered Gupta family have launched an urgent court application in an attempt to prevent the Bank of Baroda from shutting its South African operations.

The bank announced in January that it planned to close its branches in the country following a decision by its parent company in India to downscale global operations.

On February 16‚ attorneys on behalf of the Gupta companies filed an application for an urgent interdict in the High Court in Pretoria‚ saying that if Baroda followed through on plans to pull out of the country‚ the bank would be in contravention of a judgment delivered by Judge Tati Makgoka in the Pretoria High Court in October. Makgoka ordered Baroda to continue providing banking services to the Gupta family companies in order to shield about 7‚000 staff they employ.

The Gupta application also seeks to have the court declare that the CEO of Baroda‚ Manoj Jha‚ would be in contempt of court if Baroda shut down operations in South Africa and that Jha should be given three days to say why he should not be imprisoned for 30 days.

The matter is set down to be heard in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

The Guptas also want a letter addressed to the companies by Baroda on February 12 to be accepted as evidence that Baroda was in contempt of Makgoka’s order and argue that Baroda intentionally frustrated and delayed several payments. These include a $223‚000 (R2.6-million) payment to New York-based law firm Skadden Arps‚ a R29-million payment to the Canadian EDC – the delay of which resulted in the Guptas’ private jet ZS-OAK being grounded at Lanseria airport – as well as money to pay agents responsible for disbursing salaries to the staff of Gupta-owned companies‚ including its Optimum‚ Koornfontein and Shiva mines.