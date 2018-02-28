Ministers 'still to feel pain of axe' - Fikile Mbalula

The pain of being reshuffled is still coming for those cabinet ministers who survived President Cyril Ramaphosa's axe on Monday.

This is according to a jovial-looking new ANC head of elections and former police minister Fikile Mbalula during an interview with Sowetan yesterday.

"People are wasting their time with political analysis; this cabinet is temporary, many of the people are still going to go. They must just enjoy for now," said Mbalula.

"It is just a postponement of pain [of being reshuffled later]. At the end [the] president and the ANC are faced with a huge task of reducing cabinet, which is bloated."