'Rock thrower' appears in Durban court

By Jeff Wicks - 19 February 2018 - 15:42
Alleged rock-thrower Nkosinathi Mthalane‚ arrested by three men on Durban’s tollgate bridge after a rock attack at the weekend‚ will spend the next week behind bars.

The 27-year-old Cato Manor man made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Monday. He was remanded in custody‚ with the state expected to oppose his release on bail.

Mthalane stands accused of two counts of malicious damage to property after he allegedly dropped two larges rocks from the bridge‚ which struck cars passing beneath it.

No one was injured in the attack‚ the latest in a series of similar instances since the beginning of the new year.

21 days ago

Police patrols of bridges in the eThekwini municipality have surged after a spate of rock attacks.

The first incident on December 27 claimed the lives of Amina Haffejee and her brother Abdur Raheem‚ who were in a car traveling from Umhlanga to Stanger.

A boulder tore into their car‚ ripping through the windshield and hit Amina - the force of impact causing her seat to fly back‚ hitting her brother. Her distraught husband then drove with their bodies to the nearest hospital he could find.

It prompted the city of Durban to launch a safety programme‚ including the installation of steel cages to prevent rocks being flung onto the road below.

