Alleged rock-thrower Nkosinathi Mthalane‚ arrested by three men on Durban’s tollgate bridge after a rock attack at the weekend‚ will spend the next week behind bars.

The 27-year-old Cato Manor man made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Monday. He was remanded in custody‚ with the state expected to oppose his release on bail.

Mthalane stands accused of two counts of malicious damage to property after he allegedly dropped two larges rocks from the bridge‚ which struck cars passing beneath it.

No one was injured in the attack‚ the latest in a series of similar instances since the beginning of the new year.