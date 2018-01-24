Teaching is seriously undermined
It is very disturbing to note that a once-mighty profession has been turned into one of the most dangerous jobs today.
Being a teacher places one between a rock and a hard place, as seen with videos that went viral on social networks, showing kids fighting.
From bullying to girls fighting over boyfriends - one can hardly envy the man in-between, the teacher. This once admired profession has been turned into a living hell thanks to the children.
Which teacher would be brave enough to stand in front of a bunch of unruly, knife-wielding, gun-totting pupils?
I blame the abolishment of corporal punishment. I grew up in the era where I would be spanked and sjamboked by someone I didn't even know when found doing something naughty.
It was effective and made me a man and the father I am today.
Why is it that we always treat our hard-working teachers with disdain?
Why do we give them a torrid time by supporting our children when they are unruly and stubborn?
Do we even know how teachers spend sleepless nights, restless days eating on their feet, or cutting-short their tea and lunch breaks in order to impart knowledge to our kids?
Do we ever say "thank you" to them and show them appreciation for their work? No.
How many parents go to sporting events and get involved in their children's day-to-day activities? All the blame is piled on the poor teachers who always do their utmost best.
Disciplining a child is never a pleasant experience, but it has to be done as children are full of mischief and need close monitoring.
Lawyers, nurses, doctors, engineers, architects all came through the hands of a teacher.
Let us unequivocally support them in their quest to educate our nation.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla
Halfway House