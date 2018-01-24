Teaching is seriously undermined

It is very disturbing to note that a once-mighty profession has been turned into one of the most dangerous jobs today.

Being a teacher places one between a rock and a hard place, as seen with videos that went viral on social networks, showing kids fighting.

From bullying to girls fighting over boyfriends - one can hardly envy the man in-between, the teacher. This once admired profession has been turned into a living hell thanks to the children.

Which teacher would be brave enough to stand in front of a bunch of unruly, knife-wielding, gun-totting pupils?

I blame the abolishment of corporal punishment. I grew up in the era where I would be spanked and sjamboked by someone I didn't even know when found doing something naughty.

It was effective and made me a man and the father I am today.

Why is it that we always treat our hard-working teachers with disdain?

Why do we give them a torrid time by supporting our children when they are unruly and stubborn?