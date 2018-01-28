Hundreds of Durban residents joined a motorcade on Saturday in a stand against a spate of rock attacks.

Local community crime-fighting groups eThekwini Secure and Abantu Abahlangene rallied a sizeable crowd to drive from the old Durban drive-in site to a notorious bridge near Tongaat‚ north of the city‚ from which rocks have been hurled at cars.

On Wednesday Metro Police officers arrested two suspected rock throwers on a bridge that runs over the N2 freeway.

The arrests come as the city struggles to combat a wave of incidents‚ even toying with the idea of erecting steel cages around hotspot bridges to protect motorists.

Last month siblings Amina and Abdul Rahim Haffejee were killed when a rock was thrown from a bridge that struck their car on the N2 near Tongaat.

Several other motorists have since survived other attacks.