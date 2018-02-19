The ANC’s Musa Dladla region in the northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal have slammed “divisive articulations” by some members of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) in the lead-up to the recall of President Jacob Zuma.

Regions in the province have been holding branch briefings‚ where the decision to recall the former president has been explained to branch executives.

Former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize addressed eThekwini branch leaders in Durban on Sunday‚ while embattled Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane chaired the feedback session in the Nkosi Bambatha region near Greytown.

The Musa Dladla region‚ which encompasses Nkandla‚ said that they welcomed the upright manner in which Zuma stepped down.

The ANC national executive committee last week served Zuma with a letter recalling him and giving him an ultimatum to resign ahead of a vote of no confidence scheduled to take place in the National Assembly.

In a statement‚ the regional executive said that Zuma’s resignation epitomised “high discipline” on his part.

“Our branches did raise some strong concerns about the manner in which the transition in the organisation was handled as well divisive articulations by some NEC members which are contrary to the unity we are advocating to achieve as the ANC in all levels.”

It is understood that the “articulations” refer to a leaked voice note from ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile‚ which came to the fore as desperate negotiations with Zuma were under way.

Addressing investors at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town‚ just hours before Ramaphosa announced the postponement of the NEC meeting that would have decided Zuma’s fate‚ Mashatile had said Zuma would be recalled from office if he did not step down.

A string of events to welcome Zuma home have been scheduled by the KZN interim leadership.

“As his home region we wish to thank him [Zuma] for the continued support his foundation gave to the people of Nkandla during the festive season and we are hopeful that he will continue serving our poor people until his last breath.”