Pastor attacks journalist

Sowetan photojournalist Tiro Ramatlhatse was yesterday attacked in court by a pastor

accused of racketeering and money laundering.

Ramatlhatse suffered bruises to his face after pastor Dingaan Selabe manhandled him in the North West High Court.

The pastor also threatened to kill Ramatlhatse if his pictures appeared in the paper.

Selabe, a pastor at Cornerstone Ministries in Mahikeng, and 15 others are accused of defrauding business people of over R12-million through tender scams.

After Judge Adolf Landman adjourned the court for court officials to get copies of affidavits, Ramatlhatse started taking pictures. Selabe charged towards him and threatened him with death.

"He said he knew everyone in court and that he will hunt me down and kill me for taking his picture," Ramatlhatse said.

A policeman who was in court did not intervene.