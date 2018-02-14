Trees 'safer' than rickety building

Parents of pupils at a school in Limpopo would rather deal with snakes than allow their children to be taught in a dilapidated building.

This is because the condition of Makangwane Secondary School at Non-Parella village outside Senwabarwana is unsafe.

The roof is leaking, the walls have huge cracks and are on the verge of collapse.

Part of the roof is missing and the classroom floors are cracked. Most of the windows have no glass.

The old school built by the community in 1976 has 105 pupils in grades 8 to 12, with five teachers including the principal.

Since 1989, the community have been pleading with the authorities through letters, asking for a proper structure.

The 36 pupils in grades 8 and 9 "attend" class under one tree. The rest of the grades all have trees, but no teaching equipment.

A teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they started lessons under the trees on January 30 because parents decided the building was no longer safe.

"Between January 30 and today [Monday], at least three snakes fell from the trees

under which we conduct lessons.