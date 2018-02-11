Khaya's deep gospel roots spreading fast

Six years after becoming the first black winner of Idols SA, Khaya Mthethwa proves he wasn't a flash in the pan.

He has maintained a successful run as a recording artist and grown in every sense of the word.

The bright eyed 23-year-old pastor's kid we met in 2012, today sits as a 29-year-old senior pastor at his father's Oasis Church based in Umlazi. He's also a married man, having snatched former Miss SA Ntandoyenkosi Kunene.

His schedule couldn't be more packed making him the ultimate poster boy of local gospel.

He is the host of two television shows - Rhythm Gospel on BET and Gospel Avenue on SABC1. Then, on Sunday mornings Mthethwa dispenses his wisdom on The Sacred Space show on Metro FM with Thami Ngubeni.

Mthethwa talks to me on the line from Durban where he is now based with his wife.

He warns that it hasn't been easy. "We often talk about the doors that open and forget about many more doors that close, the demotivating emails that say 'we don't have money or the budget'.

"I've been trying to get into radio for four years and when the door opened in September 2017, I didn't waste time. I love dreaming and pursuing things people don't take advantage of," he says.