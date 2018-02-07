Where's the ANCWL amid rampant abuse of women

They sang, danced and held vigils when the president was facing a rape charge. They also gave the Steenkamps a hell of a lot of support.

However, there was a Durban woman who was killed by a boyfriend and some pastor. A pregnant Braamfischerville woman was hijacked and killed. Grace Mugabe also assaulted a young woman and she's still free. Now there's the ANC official who kicked a woman in full view of the public and the police.

These are only some of the incidents where the ANC Women's League was nowhere to be found, with little regard for the victims. What's the role of the ANC Women's League? Am I the ignorant or the blind one here?

Mandla J Tshabalala

Protea Glen