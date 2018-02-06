Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has a key role to play in replacing the present hostile environment in mining with policies that welcome and encourage the industry.

This is contained in a report from the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

The report is a survey of mining’s critical role in the economy and in the lives of people‚ both in mining communities and far beyond them.

It cautions that without an absolutely fundamental improvement in the policy environment‚ mining will continue its slow decline‚ attracting substantially less investment than the country’s resources and technical expertise warrant.

The report says that although the mining sector no longer dominates the South African economy as it once did‚ mining accounts for a major proportion of the country’s earnings of foreign exchange.

The author of the report‚ IRR policy fellow John Kane-Berman‚ said there were two ways of looking at mining in South Africa.