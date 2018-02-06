ANC military veterans have distanced themselves from a group of its members who have scheduled a press briefing for Tuesday morning to ostensibly bring to light “serious allegations” against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement released on Monday‚ a group that calls itself “concerned members” of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) said that serious allegations had been made against Ramaphosa. “The allegations against comrade Ramaphosa are of such a nature and seriousness that urgent steps must be taken to clear them‚” the statement reads.

The group said it had written to the ANC to raise the matter but it was not “fit and proper” for Ramaphosa to be president of the ANC or the country until he has been cleared. However‚ a subsequent statement has sought to discredit the “concerned members”. It bears the heading: “We disclaim the following anti-Ramaphosa statement - MKMVA”