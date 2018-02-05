“I think it is very important for us to understand that if we want to sustain democracy in South Africa‚ it should not be about a billionaire politician‚” she said.

“I don’t have confidence in Cyril‚ business has confidence in him. To me he is just a billionaire.”

Khoza said Ramaphosa was the same man who failed to stand up for her when she was “persecuted” by the ANC. Khoza said when she was receiving death threats and ended up resigning from the party‚ the only thing Ramaphosa said to her was “keep safe.”

“Here is a widow‚ with two children ... and all you can say ... is ... keep safe‚” Khoza said.

She expressed her lack of faith in the president of the governing party.

“I see no courage in such a man and I honestly don’t believe that he has the kind of courage that you need to take this country forward. It’s not like your Steve Jobs ... for him to become a billionaire he had to invent something. I don’t know anything that Cyril has invented. Because even the MacDonald’s burger that he’s a shareholder of is a franchise that somebody else invented in America. It’s not his idea. Lonmin mine is not his idea‚” Khoza added.