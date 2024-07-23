"On the instruction of [convicted former VBS chair Tshifhiwa] Matodzi, an amount of R5,600,000 was credited to the Lemawave account for the benefit of accused 2 [Mukhodobwane] on March 30 2017. An amount of R10,000,000 was paid from the Vele 001 account into the Lemawave account for the benefit of accused 2 on October 5 2017.
"[There was] R350,000 paid from the Vele 001 account on April 13 2017; and R150,000 paid from the Vele 001 account on May 13 2017," the indictment reads.
"The ostensible sole director and shareholder of Lemawave was Ranwedzi Peter Mukhodobwane. However, in truth, Ranwedzi Peter Mukhodobwane was a front for accused 2 and accused 2 was the beneficiary of all amounts standing to the credit of Lemawave in the Lemawave account."
The indictment further shows how former ANC Youth League leader Kabelo Matsepe received more than R1m in one month.
"R499,999 from the Robvet account on October 15 2016, R499,999 from the MRS Holdings account on 15 October 15 2016 [funded by an internal transfer from the Robvet account], R456,000 from the Robvet account October 17 2016," the state alleges.
The state alleges that he received amounts of R4.9m, R16m and R7.8m, among others.
In court on Monday, the pre-trial was postponed to August 14 after disgraced former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams made two applications to have his clients separated from the ongoing trial.
“We seek to temporarily stay of prosecution pending the finalisation and application of the leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal. The second relief that we seek is a separation of my clients' trial from that of their respective co-accused," Abrahams said.
Looting frenzy at VBS laid bare in court
Ex-CEO Ramavhunga 'got R15.3m in three days'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
So fast was the looting at VBS Mutual Bank that its former CEO, Andile Ramavhunga, allegedly received R15.3m in just three days in October 2017.
The two payments – R300,000 on October 2 and R15m on October 5 – were deposited into the business account of Dambale Holdings.
Ramavhunga, who is now the first accused in the corruption case, is the sole director and shareholder at Dambale, the state said in the indictment.
The former executive received a total of R23.4m from the bank over 24 months, according to the National Prosecuting Authority.
Ramavhunga and 12 others appeared in the high court in Pretoria on Monday on charges of theft, corruption and money laundering, among others.
"Amounts totalling R19,000,000 were paid into the Dambale account for the benefit of accused 1 [Ramavhunga]," read the indictment in part.
Another payment of R300,000 was paid into Dambale's account on October 31.
The indictment stated that another company, Munyai Investments, of which Ramavhunga, a chartered accountant, was the sole director and shareholder, also received millions from VBS.
"Amounts totalling R3,700,000 were paid into the Munyai account for the benefit of accused 1."
Kabelo Matsepe, Danny Msiza ask court for stay of their VBS prosecution, separate trial
The indictment showed that "R180,000 [was] paid from the Vele Petroport [VBS ...] account on 1 December 2016; R120,000 paid from the Vele Petroport account on 1 December 2016..."
It further showed that about R800,000 was paid into an Absa account held by Ramavhunga.
The payments into the Absa account were made over eight months – from February 2016 to December 2016.
"In the circumstances, the cumulative amount of R23,495,000 was paid for the benefit of accused 1 during the period 9 February 2016 to 2 February 2018," alleges the state.
The group's charges emanate from the scandal, often referred to as the “Great Bank Heist”, which saw the looting of funds from VBS bank. This led to its eventual collapse in March 2018.
This devastated many municipalities and individual depositors who lost their savings.
A sum of R2bn was looted from VBS.
The indictment states that former treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane allegedly received a sum of about R16m in a period of seven months.
Former VBS Mutual Bank board chair Matodzi to serve 15 years in jail
“My client's applications are premised firstly on the interest of justice and secondly vindication of their rights contemplated by section 35 of the constitution, simply their right to be informed of the charges and to answer to the same charge and their right to eloquently prepare their respective defences. Thirdly, their right to have their trial begin and conclude in a reasonable time. And lastly, my clients' right to challenge and produce evidence."
State prosecutor Hein van der Merve said they were objecting to the application because accused persons cannot manipulate the system [law] to suit them.
Matsepe and former ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza asked the court for stay of their prosecution pending the finalisation of their application at the Supreme Court of Appeal.
They are accused of soliciting deposits by various municipalities into VBS.
Outside court, NPA spokesperson Adv Mthunzi Mhaga said they were ambushed by Abrahams's applications.
"Naturally, we are disappointed by anything that stands in the way of proceeding with the trial, which is what happened today. We were taken by surprise with the application.
"However, we vigorously oppose the application as we believe there is no merits. Imagine witnesses having to come and testify in two separate matters, that's very unfair," he said.
