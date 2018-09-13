Joe Buthelezi‚ the father of the quintuplets born at the Clinix Botshelong–Empilweni in Vosloorus‚ almost collapsed when his fourth and fifth babies were born.

He and his partner‚ Noluthando‚ had only been expecting three babies.

Speaking to the publication on Thursday morning‚ Dr Moeng Pitsoe chuckled as he recalled how Joe had to be assisted to his seat when he realised that he was now a father to five newborns.

"Three is a lot but they had prepared for that. So when number four and five came‚ he almost collapsed‚" Pitsoe said.

"The mother was calm. She was aware of the commotion around her but she was calm."

So how long did it take to deliver the quints?

"C-sections are quick. From delivering the first baby to the last‚ it took five minutes‚" Pitsoe said‚ adding that it would have been even quicker‚ but the nurses had to prepare for the other two surprise arrivals.