Ndebele king takes Sotho bride in colourful wedding

Ndebele King Makhosoke II, who got the court to declare his previous marriage void, tied the knot with Lesotho princess Sekhothali Seeiso.

The pair married in a colourful traditional ceremony at Engwenyameni royal palace

in Klipfontein, near Kwa-Mhlanga, in Mpumalanga.

Defying the blazing heat, Ndebele women clad in traditional rainbow coloured blankets, welcomed their queen in song and dance on Saturday.

Youth traditional dance groups gathered at the entrance of the king's residential home, dancing and singing just before a convoy of cars ferrying the queen

arrived to screams and

ululations.

After Seeiso was officially welcomed into the royal household just shortly after midday, she was taken through a customary induction for new brides.

She was taught how to cook Ndebele traditional meals, brew traditional beer and how to serve her husband food.

Makhosoke II (born Enoch Mabena) was in the news in 2015 after the divorce court in KwaMhlanga ruled that his marriage to Nozipho Mnguni was void as the king had not consented to it.