Star-studded nuptials for Dineo Moeketsi and rapper 'Solo' Langa
Actress Dineo Moeketsi and rapper Zothile "Solo" Langa had their star-studded white wedding on Saturday.
The luxurious outdoor ceremony was held at The Forum Embassy Hill situated in Constantia, Cape Town.
A-list guests to crack an invite included Connie Ferguson, Rami Chuene, Kgomotso Moeketsi, Nomuzi Mabena, Mantsoe Pout, Reason and Luthando "LootLove" Shosha, who were encouraged to wear black.
The bride, who stars in Mzansi Magic's The Queen, looked breathtaking in an embroidered off-the-shoulder peplum gown as she said "I do". The dress was designed by Orapeleng Medupe.
For the reception, she changed into a strapless beaded number by Neviole. For the wedding party, she donned a Khosi Nkosi jumpsuit. Solo looked dapper in a bespoke suit by Otiz Seflo.
"I vow to have team talks. I vow to speak life in all that you do and build with you no matter the adventure we take," Moeketsi said during her vows.
The couple had colourful traditional wedding earlier in the year, and has been together for more than seven years.
Fans can catch the spectacular festivities in a three-part wedding special called Kwakuhle Kwethu kicking off tonight at 7pm on 1Magic.
The docu-series was produced by their company, Langa Enterprise Hub.
"The show focuses on our relationship from the inception seven years ago to planning our wedding and the execution. The show takes a traditional direction," Solo said.
"We have always treaded carefully with our relationship. We haven't detailed our relationship. We go in-depth on the show, speak morally about what we believe in and our religious beliefs."
