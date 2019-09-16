Star-studded nuptials for Dineo Moeketsi and rapper 'Solo' Langa

"I vow to have team talks. I vow to speak life in all that you do and build with you no matter the adventure we take," Moeketsi said during her vows.

The couple had colourful traditional wedding earlier in the year, and has been together for more than seven years.

Fans can catch the spectacular festivities in a three-part wedding special called Kwakuhle Kwethu kicking off tonight at 7pm on 1Magic.

The docu-series was produced by their company, Langa Enterprise Hub.

"The show focuses on our relationship from the inception seven years ago to planning our wedding and the execution. The show takes a traditional direction," Solo said.

"We have always treaded carefully with our relationship. We haven't detailed our relationship. We go in-depth on the show, speak morally about what we believe in and our religious beliefs."