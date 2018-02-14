Weddings

Idris Elba officially off the market

By SowetanLIVE - 14 February 2018 - 15:18
Actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre.
Image: INSTAGRAM

British actor Idris Elba has proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre. 

Hearts were heard breaking all over the world.

Elba popped the question in London during a screening of his directorial debut film Yardie.

Video footage captured by an attendee shows Elba on one knee holding a ring box and asking a seemingly emotional Dhowrie to marry him.  She says yes.

Elba has said in previous interviews that he met Dhowrie, who is a model, while filming his movie A Mountain Between Us in 2017. 

Dhowrie took to her Instagram days after the proposal to express her love to her fiance. 

Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel to short.

