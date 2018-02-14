Idris Elba officially off the market

Elba has said in previous interviews that he met Dhowrie, who is a model, while filming his movie A Mountain Between Us in 2017.

Dhowrie took to her Instagram days after the proposal to express her love to her fiance.

Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel to short.