Idris Elba officially off the market
British actor Idris Elba has proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre.
Hearts were heard breaking all over the world.
Elba popped the question in London during a screening of his directorial debut film Yardie.
Video footage captured by an attendee shows Elba on one knee holding a ring box and asking a seemingly emotional Dhowrie to marry him. She says yes.
Elba has said in previous interviews that he met Dhowrie, who is a model, while filming his movie A Mountain Between Us in 2017.
Dhowrie took to her Instagram days after the proposal to express her love to her fiance.
Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel to short.