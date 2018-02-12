Do men love Valentine's Day?

A large chunk of men are harbouring a secret. A sticky gooey secret stuck to the under sole of their ribs. One that, come the 14th of February, will be buried underneath a pile of salty memes and denials. The truth is that men love Valentine’s Day.

Despite popular stereotypes, women are not the only ones who find themselves awake at night eagerly pondering how to get those fairy lights looking just right or how many rose petals it takes to make a bath tub look romantic. Nor are they alone in agonising about which outfit will make you look like a thirst trap.

Men love this cheesy ponzi scheme of a day just as much as women do; we’ve just convinced ourselves that we need to hide it in part because we’re embarrassed. It is a well known fact that male bravado is simply a cover for the fact that our egos are desperately fragile. Like a child showing their parent the ugly clay “ashtray” we made at school, we are hoping you will lie to us and say our efforts are “lovely”.