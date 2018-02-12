WATCH: Ex-Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett ties the knot

RnB Singer LeToya Luckett recently got married to her beau Tommicus Walker.

Luckett and Walker were engaged in August of the same year. The wedding was held at Villa Antonia in Austin Texas on the 10th of December 2017.

The former Destiny's Child group member tied the knot in a celebrity studded wedding ceremony, Michelle Wlliams, Ludacris and wife Eudoxie Bridges, Tank, LaTavia Roberson, were some of the stars in attandence.

She was dressed in an elegant asymmetrical Vera Wang gown, with a dramatic hem and long veil.

Luckett sported a pixie cut and minimal jewelry. She looked simple and stylish. Her bridesmaids and groomsmen were dressed entirely in black, the women holding red and white roses.