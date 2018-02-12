WATCH: Ex-Destiny's Child member LeToya Luckett ties the knot
RnB Singer LeToya Luckett recently got married to her beau Tommicus Walker.
Luckett and Walker were engaged in August of the same year. The wedding was held at Villa Antonia in Austin Texas on the 10th of December 2017.
The former Destiny's Child group member tied the knot in a celebrity studded wedding ceremony, Michelle Wlliams, Ludacris and wife Eudoxie Bridges, Tank, LaTavia Roberson, were some of the stars in attandence.
She was dressed in an elegant asymmetrical Vera Wang gown, with a dramatic hem and long veil.
Luckett sported a pixie cut and minimal jewelry. She looked simple and stylish. Her bridesmaids and groomsmen were dressed entirely in black, the women holding red and white roses.
We didn't get the invite but some gracious individual uploaded their wedding video online and we fell in love with the production.
And production it was; the wedding film is styled after a movie, with the opening credits just like that of those by gone cinematic features we all love.
The wedding film was directed by Uche Aguh and is 24 minutes long but worth the watch.
At 11:45sec the couple starts to exchange their vows and they're visibly emotional.
Walker calls LeToya his bestfriend, team mate and spiritual partner. She goes on to tell him that he is what she prayed for.
"It's crazy how you came into my life and fit in the way only God could have orchestrated it. Love is unbelievable." she says.
But don't let us tell it all to you watch the amazing ceremony for yourself.
