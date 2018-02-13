South Africans ranked as one of the rudest people online

Some of the countries surveyed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, the UK and the US.

South Africa had the third highest score for undesirable online communication out of the 23 countries.

The three biggest risks highlighted by South Africans in the survey were unwanted contact from other people, followed by hoaxes, scams and fraud, with unwanted sexting being the third biggest risk.

According to businesstech.co.za, where South Africa really stand out for the wrong reasons is in intrusive risks, which contains issues like hate speech and discrimination on top of the unwanted contact and hoaxes mentioned before.

Receiving unwanted sexual attention in the online space is just as common in other countries as it is in South Africa.

Here are the top 10 ranked countries on the Digital Civility Index