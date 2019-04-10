Toying with the idea of sex toys? SA's grannies are embracing them

When a woman in her 90s turned to a South African clinical sexologist for advice on the best sex toy on the market, the sexologist was hardly surprised.

Neither did she bat an eyelid when an elderly couple revealed during a therapy

session that they were keen on using sex aids to spice up their bedroom activities.

While the thought of senior citizens engaging in hanky-panky may hold a cringe factor for some, new research published in the scientific journal Plos One shows that older people have more than bowls, bingo and crocheting on their minds.

In fact, according to the University of Glasgow study, they are thinking about sexual satisfaction and how they can achieve it, sometimes even in the face of deteriorating health.

The research examined a variety of factors, including health, lifestyle and relationship quality, to determine how they affect intimacy between older people - mainly between the ages of 55 and 74.

Of the 3,500 who took part in the study, 62% of men and 54% of women were sexually active and 42% indicated they were satisfied with their sex lives.

Deteriorating health reduced the frequency of sexual activity, but it made men experiment with new ways of having sex.