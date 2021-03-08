Lent a period of prayer, penance and giving

Ways to develop a deeper relationship with God during this time

The season of Lent symbolises a sacred time of prayer and penitence for many Christian denominations, including Anglican, Lutheran and Catholic.



This 40-day period of fasting (excluding Sundays) from Ash Wednesday leading up to Easter is a time of personal reflection and preparation to receive Christ’s love, grace and mercy anew at Easter...