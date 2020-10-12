House of Lord should ensure everyone feels welcome

Accepting LGBTQI community within places of worship

For many years, the conversation around the acceptance and inclusion of members of the LGBTQI community within spaces of worship has raised many eyebrows, opinions and questions. As the conversation continues, has there been any change and how can we move forward to reach a consensus?



Jay Judah Matlou, the head of programming at the Thani Dish Foundation which seeks to offer affirming and positive support to members of the LGBTQI community, says that some of the challenges in places of worship still include rejection and discrimination...