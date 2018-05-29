Brrrr! Winter has arrived as snow blankets parts of the Eastern Cape‚ KZN and Lesotho

Temperatures were expected to drop to below freezing.

Rob Ansell‚ founder of Snow Report SA said that light snow also fell in the Western Cape over the Matroosberg mountains‚ near Ceres‚ on Monday night.

“The most spectacular snowfall we had was early [Tuesday] morning at Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape. We have also had snow down at Afriski‚ which is up in Lesotho‚ on the Maluti range‚” said Ansell.

Afriski issued a warning to travellers about the road conditions.

“Most of the snow collection is currently very slushy. For now roads are still open to all class vehicles but we would not recommend driving at night as the roads will get frozen over.”

Ansell said they had also received reports of snow in the Sani Pass region.

“Sani Mountain Lodge at the top of Sani Pass‚ has also reported some flurries.”