The mutilated body of a man in his 40s has been found with some body parts missing by Polokwane police.

Lt Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said he had been dumped in the bushes near Onverwaght Road‚ a few kilometres outside the city‚ on Monday.

"The motive for this killing is still unknown at this stage but ritual murder cannot be ruled out. The suspect(s) in this matter are unknown and there is no arrest."