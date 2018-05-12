Brrr - it's snowing

Snow fell over the mountains of the Drakensberg and neighbouring Lesotho on Saturday.

"The snow is really coming down heavily at Sani Mountain Lodge - Sani top - at the moment‚" Snow Report SA said on its Facebook page.

It described the snow-sprinkled lodge as "turning into a winter wonderland very quickly".

On Friday Snow Report SA predicted "a little snowfall over eastern Lesotho and the KZN Drakensberg on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Falls are expected to be up to and around the 10cm mark for both days.

"We see the snow reaching up right along the border towards the Maluti Mountains and Afriski according to our current maps‚ which we are sure will make a lot of skiers and snow lovers happy.

"We do also see the possibility for snow further on in the coming week."

Afriski resort in Lesotho posted on its social media platforms on Saturday: "We have snow! Big snow flakes fell at Afriski this afternoon."