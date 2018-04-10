Herbex slimming claims contested

Consumer activist Dr Harris Steinman has challenged Herbex to conduct a "robust, credible" study to confirm its claims that use of its products results in weight loss.

He specifically challenged the managing director of Herbex holding company Newgroup Holdings, Eddie Bisset, on his website CAMCheck.co.za on Sunday.

"I bet he will not, for he himself suspects or knows that the evidence will not."

Steinman claims Herbex earns around R3-million a month for Attack The Fat.

The weight-loss claims for the product, which were made in a TV commercial, were found by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to be unsubstantiated.

The commercial features the testimonial of one Lindsay, who claimed she lost 43kg since 2006, using Herbex slimmers.

Herbex is not a member of the ASA and said it would not submit to its jurisdiction.

Steinman said: "We have argued for all these years that there is no evidence that Herbex products have any effect on weight loss.

"Herbex relies on the fact that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) (previously the Medicines Control Council) is doing nothing to police or enforce complementary medicine regulations."

He added that ASA was the only body taking action. "Herbex could be selling sea sand as a weight-loss product and get away with it because of the regulatory vacuum."

Herbex and Bisset hit back on Friday and said the ASA was not mandated by the SAHPRA to comment on "complementary medicine".