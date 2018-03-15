Secret Fat Burner‚ a weight-loss product available on the Internet‚ contains the illegal ingredient sibutramine and has been linked to a number of South Africans being hospitalised with heart problems or other severe conditions.

The Society for Endocrinology‚ Metabolism and Diabetes (SEMDSA) in South Africa had the Secret Fat Burner product tested after realising multiple patients‚ who were hospitalised‚ also used it.

They have used a media release to warn that the product‚ nicknamed “The Secret”‚ can cause life-threatening complications.

Online websites selling the capsules and shakes promise weight loss of two to four kilograms in a week without dieting or exercise.

The distributors of the product are kept a secret but have been embroiled in their own scandals saying counterfeits‚ in almost identical packaging‚ have been sold.

The owners call themselves "The Secret Team" and warn people not to buy their product for anything less than R640‚ saying that anything cheaper is fake.